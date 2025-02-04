We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Coherent (COHR) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Coherent (COHR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 94.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.6%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coherent metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from Contracts- Industrial' will reach $417.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue from Contracts- Communications' of $780.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +50.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Networking' will likely reach $783.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +49.4%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Lasers' should come in at $354.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue from Contracts- Instrumentation' reaching $103.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Materials' to reach $243.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue from Contracts- Electronics' to come in at $76.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Coherent have experienced a change of -14.8% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), COHR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.