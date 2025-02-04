We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About BILL Holdings (BILL) Q2 Earnings
In its upcoming report, BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting a decline of 27% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $359.56 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BILL Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers' reaching $38.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees' to reach $320.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Payment Volume' will reach $81.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Transactions Processed' will likely reach 29.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
