Image: Bigstock
Ahead of T. Rowe (TROW) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 29.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.88 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some T. Rowe metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees' to come in at $154.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Investment advisory fees' reaching $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Capital allocation-based income' will reach $40.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset' should arrive at $470.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market' should come in at $105.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives' at $100.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity' to reach $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity' stands at $847.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $704.9 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset' will reach $549.88 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $453.6 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management - Total' of $1,640.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,374.3 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Fixed income, including money market' will likely reach $190.60 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $168.4 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Alternatives' will reach $52.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.4 billion.
