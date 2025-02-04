We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumen (LUMN - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 200%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.22 billion, exhibiting a decline of 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lumen metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue' reaching $2.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue' will reach $669.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale' will likely reach $696.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Large Enterprise- Total' should arrive at $826.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.1% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Public Sector- Total' should come in at $465.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Fiber Broadband-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category' to reach $196.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.3%.
Analysts predict that the 'Other Broadband-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category' will reach $272.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Voice and Other-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category' stands at $200.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.1%.
Analysts expect 'Mid-Market Enterprise- Total' to come in at $469.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lumen here>>>
Over the past month, Lumen shares have recorded returns of -12.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LUMN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>