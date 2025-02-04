We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Equifax (EFX) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Equifax (EFX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 16% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.44 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equifax metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' should arrive at $472.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions' reaching $611.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Total International' at $358.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions' will reach $31.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +39.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' of $80.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' to come in at $515.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' will reach $361.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' to reach $97.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $86.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Latin America' should come in at $107.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Europe' stands at $99.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- Canada' will reach $64.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
Shares of Equifax have experienced a change of +8.4% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EFX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>