Gear Up for Hubbell (HUBB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.02 per share, indicating an increase of 8.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.4 billion, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hubbell metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Electrical Solutions' will reach $498.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Utility Solutions' stands at $900.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions' to come in at $209.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $173.50 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions' should come in at $93.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88.10 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Hubbell shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUBB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>