Unveiling Snap (SNAP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Snap (SNAP - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating an increase of 75% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.55 billion, representing an increase of 13.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snap metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to come in at $971.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' should arrive at $287.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $289.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global' will reach 451.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 414 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global' to reach $3.44. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.29.

The consensus estimate for 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America' stands at 99.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 100 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe' should come in at 99.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World' reaching 251.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 218 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America' of $9.73. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.96.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel)' at 4.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.29 billion.

