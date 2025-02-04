We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Cencora (COR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Cencora (COR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share, indicating an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $78.12 billion, representing an increase of 8.1% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cencora metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' should arrive at $7.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' will reach $70.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare' will reach $6.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health' reaching $1.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health' to come in at $68.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions' stands at $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' of $176.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $187.60 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' will reach $727.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $698.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cencora here>>>
Over the past month, Cencora shares have recorded returns of +10.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), COR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>