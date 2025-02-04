We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Ralph Lauren (RL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ralph Lauren metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing' at $32.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' will reach $954.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' will reach $547.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' to reach $476.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Ralph Lauren have experienced a change of +6.5% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.