Stay Ahead of the Game With Ralph Lauren (RL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ralph Lauren metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing' at $32.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' will reach $954.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' will reach $547.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' to reach $476.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

