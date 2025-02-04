We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Prudential (PRU) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Prudential (PRU - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 27.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.15 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Prudential metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- PGIM' at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Individual Life' to come in at $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Group Insurance' will reach $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Life Planner operations' stands at $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses' reaching $8.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' will reach $4.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Total PGIM assets under management (at fair market value)' to reach 1,418.10 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1298.1 billion in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AUM - Institutional customers' should arrive at 646.74 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 582.6 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'AUM - Retail customers' will reach 368.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 330.3 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'AUM - General account' will likely reach 401.62 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 385.2 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total assets under management and administration' should come in at 1,787.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1631.1 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management (at fair market value) - U.S. Businesses' of 129.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 123.9 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prudential here>>>
Over the past month, Prudential shares have recorded returns of +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>