Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.01 billion, increasing 0.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Air Products and Chemicals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Middle East and India' will reach $35.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Europe' stands at $729.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Asia' reaching $800.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Americas' will likely reach $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' will reach $94.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $103.40 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Asia' should come in at $340.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $327.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Europe' will reach $269.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $266.50 million.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Americas' to come in at $591.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $561.20 million in the same quarter last year.
Air Products and Chemicals shares have witnessed a change of +18.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APD is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.