Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With ADM (ADM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, reflecting a decline of 21.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $21.93 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.6%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ADM metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other Business' will reach $106.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions' to come in at $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds' should come in at $17.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors' to reach $377.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing' of $3.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other' stands at $2.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners' reaching $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition' will reach $893.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Nutrition' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition' will likely reach $823.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services' should arrive at $11.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Processed volumes - Oilseeds' at 9,503.66 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,841 Kmt.
View all Key Company Metrics for ADM here>>>
Over the past month, ADM shares have recorded returns of +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>