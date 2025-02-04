Back to top

Countdown to nVent (NVT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating a decline of 24.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $770.43 million, representing a decrease of 10.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some nVent metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Enclosures' should come in at $490.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions' will reach $293.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Thermal Management' of $179.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

nVent shares have witnessed a change of -7.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NVT is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


