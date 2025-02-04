We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Becton Dickinson (BDX - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.1 billion, increasing 8.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Becton Dickinson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- BD Interventional' reaching $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery' to come in at $378.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention' will reach $474.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care' at $392.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International' should arrive at $150.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International' will reach $233.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States' stands at $240.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States' will reach $312.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Interventional- United States' should come in at $837.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International' will likely reach $93.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International' of $231.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International' to reach $82.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.
