Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.75 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hilton Worldwide metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' should arrive at $320.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other revenues' of $56.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' will reach $74.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' will reach $645.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' should come in at $91.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties' to reach $1.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per available room - System-Wide' will likely reach $109.39. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $107.69 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'RevPAR Growth - System-wide' stands at 1.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 107.7%.
Analysts predict that the 'Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms' will reach 1,259,374. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,182,937.
Analysts expect 'Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms' to come in at 260,494. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 250,472 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms' reaching 17,634. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,491.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms' at 980,108. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 914,974.
Over the past month, Hilton Worldwide shares have recorded returns of +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HLT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.