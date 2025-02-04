We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Align Technology (ALGN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $997.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Align Technology metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner' reaching $801.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services' should come in at $199.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- Non-case' will likely reach $75.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- International' will reach $378.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- Americas' stands at $342.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Clear Aligner Shipments' of 623. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 593.
Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- Clear Aligner' to reach $563.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $556.27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Systems and Services' will reach $132.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $113.17 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Align Technology here>>>
Shares of Align Technology have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALGN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>