Align Technology (ALGN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $997.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Align Technology metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner' reaching $801.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services' should come in at $199.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- Non-case' will likely reach $75.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- International' will reach $378.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- Americas' stands at $342.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Clear Aligner Shipments' of 623. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 593.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- Clear Aligner' to reach $563.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $556.27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Systems and Services' will reach $132.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $113.17 million.

