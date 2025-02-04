We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Linde (LIN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Linde (LIN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Linde metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- EMEA' will reach $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Sales- APAC' to come in at $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Other' of $307.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Americas' should come in at $3.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Engineering' at $620.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Americas' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.08 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- EMEA' stands at $698.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $615 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Engineering' should arrive at $105.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $119 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- APAC' reaching $481.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $452 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Other' will likely reach $10.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11 million.
Over the past month, shares of Linde have returned +7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, LIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>