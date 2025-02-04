We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Hershey (HSY) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Hershey (HSY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share, reflecting an increase of 17.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.85 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hershey metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' should arrive at $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' of $272.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.8% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America' should come in at $2.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International' at $228.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' to reach $730.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $724.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income (loss)- Unallocated corporate expense' will likely reach -$184.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $211.25 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' stands at $48.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.40 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment income (loss)- International' will reach $19.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.42 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Segment income (loss)- North America' will reach $778.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $735.05 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hershey here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Hershey have returned -11.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, HSY carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.