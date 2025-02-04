Why Lam Research (LRCX) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Did you analyze how
Lam Research ( LRCX Quick Quote LRCX - Free Report) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this semiconductor equipment maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.
The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.
Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.
In our recent assessment of LRCX's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.
For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $4.38 billion, experiencing an increase of 16.4% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of LRCX's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.
Exploring LRCX's International Revenue Patterns
China accounted for 30.69% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.34 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -21.24%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.71 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, China contributed $1.56 billion (37.39%) and $1.49 billion (39.74%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Of the total revenue, $287.32 million came from Southeast Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.57%. This represented a surprise of +17.31% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $244.92 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $244.79 million, or 5.87%, and $145.63 million, or 3.87%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Taiwan generated $737.67 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.86% of the total. This represented a surprise of +32.12% compared to the $558.32 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Taiwan accounted for $615.37 million (14.76%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $499.88 million (13.30%) to the total revenue.
During the quarter, Korea contributed $1.09 billion in revenue, making up 24.91% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $854.19 million, this meant a surprise of +27.64%. Looking back, Korea contributed $762.08 million, or 18.28%, in the previous quarter, and $711.95 million, or 18.94%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Of the total revenue, $363.28 million came from Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 8.30%. This represented a surprise of -8.37% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $396.44 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $301.39 million, or 7.23%, and $512.85 million, or 13.65%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
During the quarter, Europe contributed $141.44 million in revenue, making up 3.23% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million, this meant a surprise of -23.09%. Looking back, Europe contributed $197.57 million, or 4.74%, in the previous quarter, and $175.77 million, or 4.68%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets
The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Lam Research, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $4.65 billion, reflecting an increase of 22.6% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: China is anticipated to contribute 36.8% or $1.71 billion, Southeast Asia 5.7% or $265.59 million, Taiwan 12% or $557.17 million, Korea 18.7% or $867.62 million, Japan 7.5% or $350.22 million and Europe 3.9% or $180.31 million.
For the full year, the company is expected to generate $17.67 billion in total revenue, up 18.5% from the previous year. Revenues from China, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Europe are expected to constitute 37.9% ($6.69 billion), 5.9% ($1.04 billion), 13.3% ($2.34 billion), 18.8% ($3.32 billion), 7.9% ($1.4 billion) and 4.2% ($739.9 million) of the total, respectively.
Final Thoughts
Lam Research's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.
In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.
Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.
With an impressive
externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.
Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Exploring Recent Trends in Lam Research's Stock Price
Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 7.9%, against an upturn of 2.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Lam Research among its entities, has appreciated by 1.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 3.6% versus the S&P 500's 6.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 7.4% over the same period.
Image: Bigstock
Why Lam Research (LRCX) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
Did you analyze how Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this semiconductor equipment maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.
The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.
Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.
In our recent assessment of LRCX's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.
For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $4.38 billion, experiencing an increase of 16.4% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of LRCX's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.
Exploring LRCX's International Revenue Patterns
China accounted for 30.69% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.34 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -21.24%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.71 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, China contributed $1.56 billion (37.39%) and $1.49 billion (39.74%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Of the total revenue, $287.32 million came from Southeast Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.57%. This represented a surprise of +17.31% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $244.92 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $244.79 million, or 5.87%, and $145.63 million, or 3.87%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Taiwan generated $737.67 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.86% of the total. This represented a surprise of +32.12% compared to the $558.32 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Taiwan accounted for $615.37 million (14.76%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $499.88 million (13.30%) to the total revenue.
During the quarter, Korea contributed $1.09 billion in revenue, making up 24.91% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $854.19 million, this meant a surprise of +27.64%. Looking back, Korea contributed $762.08 million, or 18.28%, in the previous quarter, and $711.95 million, or 18.94%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Of the total revenue, $363.28 million came from Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 8.30%. This represented a surprise of -8.37% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $396.44 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $301.39 million, or 7.23%, and $512.85 million, or 13.65%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
During the quarter, Europe contributed $141.44 million in revenue, making up 3.23% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million, this meant a surprise of -23.09%. Looking back, Europe contributed $197.57 million, or 4.74%, in the previous quarter, and $175.77 million, or 4.68%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Anticipated Revenues in Overseas MarketsThe current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Lam Research, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $4.65 billion, reflecting an increase of 22.6% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: China is anticipated to contribute 36.8% or $1.71 billion, Southeast Asia 5.7% or $265.59 million, Taiwan 12% or $557.17 million, Korea 18.7% or $867.62 million, Japan 7.5% or $350.22 million and Europe 3.9% or $180.31 million.
For the full year, the company is expected to generate $17.67 billion in total revenue, up 18.5% from the previous year. Revenues from China, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Europe are expected to constitute 37.9% ($6.69 billion), 5.9% ($1.04 billion), 13.3% ($2.34 billion), 18.8% ($3.32 billion), 7.9% ($1.4 billion) and 4.2% ($739.9 million) of the total, respectively.
Final ThoughtsLam Research's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.
In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.
Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.
With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.
Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Exploring Recent Trends in Lam Research's Stock PriceOver the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 7.9%, against an upturn of 2.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Lam Research among its entities, has appreciated by 1.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 3.6% versus the S&P 500's 6.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 7.4% over the same period.