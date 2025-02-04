GEHC Stock May Gain on FDA's Nod for the Updated Voluson Expert Series

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. ( GEHC Quick Quote GEHC - Free Report) recently announced receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for its updated Voluson Expert Series ultrasound systems. This advanced portfolio, which includes the Voluson Expert 22, 20, and 18, sets a new benchmark in women’s healthcare by combining exceptional image quality, cutting-edge ultrasound technology, and ergonomic design to enhance workflow efficiency and deliver an unparalleled user experience.
The Voluson Expert Series is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features and automation tools designed to elevate imaging performance while streamlining operations.
Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $88.30 on Friday. In the past six months, GEHC shares have gained 5.8% compared with the
industry’s 16.2% growth. The S&P 500 increased 14.1% in the same time frame.
GE Healthcare’s enhanced Voluson Expert Series strengthens its position in the growing women’s health market by improving diagnostic precision and efficiency. This innovation is likely to drive higher product adoption, boost revenues, and solidify its competitive edge, fostering long-term investor confidence and supporting stock growth.
Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.
A significant number of women in the United States experience complex, high-risk pregnancies that can put both the mother and baby at serious risk if not detected or treated early. With these complications becoming more common, there’s a growing need for advanced tools that help doctors detect problems early and take action. To meet this need, GE HealthCare has introduced the Voluson Expert Series, which is the most advanced ultrasound system for women’s health. These systems are designed to provide high-quality imaging and reliable diagnoses, even in the most difficult cases.
The Voluson Expert Series is designed to provide premium imaging for confident diagnoses in high-risk, complex pregnancies. Powered by the innovative Lyric Architecture, these systems deliver detailed, uniform images that reveal finer anatomical details, even under challenging scanning conditions. With AI-enabled functionality and automation tools, the Voluson Expert Series supports faster assessments, enabling early detection, accurate diagnoses, and timely interventions.
The SonoLyst suite of AI tools simplifies examinations by utilizing image recognition and automating annotations and measurements, improving both speed and accuracy. The latest release introduces SonoLystlive, which allows clinicians to capture required views during 11 to 14 week anatomical exams for greater diagnostic precision. Additionally, the system features an enhanced color Doppler technology, Graphicflow, which provides real-time graphical representations of blood flow patterns. This helps users quickly and clearly differentiate between normal and abnormal hemodynamics, further enhancing diagnostic confidence.
The Voluson Expert Series includes significant enhancements to its advanced AI tools, including SonoPelvicFloor 3.0 and SonoAVCfollicle 2.0, to improve efficiency and accuracy in women’s health diagnostics. SonoPelvicFloor 3.0 significantly reduces pelvic floor measurement exam time by expanding anatomical views and automating key processes such as plane alignment, live C-plane tracking, and measurements, making exams faster and easier. Similarly, SonoAVCfollicle 2.0 leverages AI to enhance the precision and accuracy of follicle detection, increasing success rates while minimizing artifacts and reducing post-processing time. These advancements further streamline workflows, ensuring clinicians can deliver reliable and timely results.
GEHC’s Recent Developments in Imaging Space
In January, GEHC and Sutter Health entered into a seven-year strategic enterprise partnership, known as a Care Alliance, to increase access to innovative imaging services and create a more seamless and coordinated experience for clinicians and patients across the Sutter Health system.
In December 2024, GEHC announced the 510(k) submission to the FDA for CleaRecon DL, a deep-learning technology. The company is looking to get FDA clearance for the technology, which is designed to improve the quality of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) images by bringing artificial intelligence (AI)-based 3D reconstruction to the interventional suite.
In November, GEHC unveiled the new Pristina Via mammography system, which will likely provide mammography technologists with a suite of advanced tools that balance the demands of diagnostic accuracy and workflows to facilitate more patient-centered breast care.
In the same month, GEHC announced additional clinical applications of the OEC 3D mobile CBCT C-arm portfolio, which enable precise and efficient imaging during endoscopic bronchoscopy procedures in interventional pulmonology.
Also, GEHC and DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet, joined forces to develop SmartTechnology to revolutionize imaging through AI. This partnership combines companies' expertise and technological resources to address critical challenges in the imaging industry, especially those concerning workflow efficiency, clinical accuracy and patient-centered care.
