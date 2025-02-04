We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Community Trust Bancorp in Focus
Based in Pikeville, Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 0.91%. The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.47 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.51% compared to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.26% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.5%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.88 is up 1.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.47%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp's current payout ratio is 41%, meaning it paid out 41% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
CTBI is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.06 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.76%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CTBI is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).