Why Citigroup (C) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Citigroup in Focus

Headquartered in New York, Citigroup (C - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 15.68% so far this year. The U.S. bank is paying out a dividend of $0.56 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.75% compared to the Financial - Investment Bank industry's yield of 0.85% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.5%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.24 is up 2.8% from last year. Citigroup has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 1.58%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Citigroup's current payout ratio is 38%. This means it paid out 38% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for C for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $7.51 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 26.22%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, C presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).


