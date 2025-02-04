Bunge Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Bunge Global SA ( BG Quick Quote BG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5, before market open. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $12.8 billion, indicating a 14.3% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, indicating a year-over-year plunge of 37.8%. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 30 days.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research BG’s Earnings Surprise History
Bunge’s earnings have outpaced the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, the average surprise being 13.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What the Zacks Model Unveils for Bunge
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bunge this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Busy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our
Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bunge is -3.12%. Zacks Rank: BG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. Factors Likely to Have Shaped BG’s Q4 Performance
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agribusiness segment's revenues is currently pegged at $9 billion, indicating a decline of 18% from the prior-year quarter's figure of $11 billion. Volumes for the Agribusiness segment are projected at 20,416 thousand metric tons, 1% lower compared with the year-ago quarter.
The segment’s adjusted segment earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are projected at $365 million, indicating a 43% plunge from the year-ago quarter. The merchandising business is expected to witness an 87% surge in EBIT to $86 million in the quarter. The business continues to gain on improved performance in financial services, ocean freight and global oils businesses, which is expected to have offset lower results in global grains.
The processing business’ EBIT is anticipated to plunge 51% to $292 million, impacted by ongoing weakness in North America, Asia and Europe softseeds.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Refined and Specialty Oils segment’s revenues is pegged at $3.36 billion, indicating a 4% drop from the year-earlier quarter. Volumes for the Refined and Specialty Oils segment are projected at 2,298 thousand metric tons, suggesting a 1% rise from the year-ago quarter. Improved performance in Asia is expected to have been offset by lower results in North America and South America. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is currently $171 million, implying a 19% drop from the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Milling segment's revenues is pegged at $389 million, indicating a 6% decline from the year-ago period. Volumes for the Milling segment are projected at 834 thousand metric tons compared with 836 thousand metric tons in the year-ago quarter. Higher results in North America are expected to be offset by lower results in South America where high raw material costs pressured margins. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is currently $21.1 million, lower than the $30 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Bunge’s results are likely to reflect the loss of income due to the sale of the Sugar and Bioenergy segment, which was completed on Oct. 1, 2024. The non-core segment contributed $43 million of sales and segment EBIT of $39 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
BG Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of Bunge have lost 14.5% over the past year against the
industry's 4.2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates
Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
Hecla Mining ( HL Quick Quote HL - Free Report) , slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 13, has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HL’s earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at four cents per share. The estimate indicates a turnaround performance from the loss of four cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Hecla Mining has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 50%.
Kinross Gold Corporation ( KGC Quick Quote KGC - Free Report) , scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 12, has an Earnings ESP of +36.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold's earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 23 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 109%.
KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.
International Flavors & Fragrances ( IFF Quick Quote IFF - Free Report) , slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
The consensus mark for IFF’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 78 cents per share. It indicates year-over-year growth of 8.3%. IFF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.9%.
Image: Bigstock
