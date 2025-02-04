See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 3, 2025
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) is considered a pioneer in the streaming space.Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2024 results benefited from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention. Netflix’s efforts to attract viewers through investing in more regional programming have added significantly to its user base. The launch of first-party ad tech platform in Canada and ones in the remaining ad countries in 2025 signals Netflix's commitment to maximizing this new revenue stream, with ad revenues expected to roughly double year-over-year. Raised revenue guidance for 2025 between $43.5-$44.5 billion reflects improved business fundamentals. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Netflix is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately.
Grid Dynamics International Inc. (GDYN - Free Report) engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors.Recently 4 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost GDYN's consensus estimate, Looking at the next fiscal year, 3 estimates have moved upwards while there have been 1 downward revision in the same time period. Over the past quarter, shares of Grid Dynamics have risen 49.33%, and are up 53.91% in the last year. Investors should also pay attention to GDYN's average 20-day trading volume. Grid Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).