Exxon (XOM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $83.43 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $2.48 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.12 billion, representing a surprise of -4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Oil-equivalent production per day: 4,602 KBOE/D compared to the 4,569.51 KBOE/D average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Worldwide: 8,331 Mcf/D compared to the 8,507.25 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Worldwide: 3213 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3124.91 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia: 3,183 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,381.17 Mcf/D.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Australia / Oceania: 1,297 Mcf/D versus 1,277.84 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Natural gas production available for sale per day - Total International (excl. U.S): 5,072 Mcf/D compared to the 5,227.25 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Total International (excl. U.S): 1745 thousands of barrels of oil versus 1763.42 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.
- Refinery throughput per day - Total International (excl. U.S): 2073 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2063.95 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Energy Products sales per day - Non-U.S. 2689 thousands of barrels of oil versus 2693.84 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue: $81.06 billion compared to the $87.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Other income: $1.24 billion versus $767.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.8% change.
- Revenues- Income from equity affiliates: $1.13 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
Shares of Exxon have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.