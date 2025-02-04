Back to top

Phillips 66 (PSX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) reported revenue of $33.99 billion, down 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.15, compared to $3.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phillips 66 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Refined Petroleum Products Production - Gulf Coast: 534 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 542.73 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Refined Petroleum Products Production - Atlantic Basin/Europe: 559 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 530.95 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • Refined Petroleum Products Production - West Coast: 224 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 246.39 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • Refined Petroleum Products Production - Central Corridor: 560 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 528.71 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Refining Margins - Worldwide (Per Barrel): $6.08 versus $5.41 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Refining Margins - Gulf Coast (Per Barrel): $5.58 compared to the $4.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Refining Margins - Central Corridor (Per Barrel): $6.68 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.47.
  • Refining Margins - Western/Pacific (Per Barrel): $5.74 versus $5.01 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Refining Margins - Atlantic Basin/Europe (Per Barrel): $6.09 versus $4.72 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Petroleum products sales volumes: 2402 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 2230.96 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales and other operating revenues: $33.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.
  • Equity in earnings of affiliates: $215 million compared to the $383.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.5% year over year.
Shares of Phillips 66 have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

