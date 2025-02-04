We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Phillips 66 (PSX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) reported revenue of $33.99 billion, down 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.15, compared to $3.09 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Phillips 66 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Phillips 66 here>>>
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - Gulf Coast: 534 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 542.73 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - Atlantic Basin/Europe: 559 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 530.95 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - West Coast: 224 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 246.39 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - Central Corridor: 560 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 528.71 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
- Refining Margins - Worldwide (Per Barrel): $6.08 versus $5.41 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Refining Margins - Gulf Coast (Per Barrel): $5.58 compared to the $4.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Refining Margins - Central Corridor (Per Barrel): $6.68 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.47.
- Refining Margins - Western/Pacific (Per Barrel): $5.74 versus $5.01 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Refining Margins - Atlantic Basin/Europe (Per Barrel): $6.09 versus $4.72 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Petroleum products sales volumes: 2402 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 2230.96 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales and other operating revenues: $33.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.
- Equity in earnings of affiliates: $215 million compared to the $383.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.5% year over year.
Shares of Phillips 66 have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.