Image: Bigstock

Imperial Oil (IMO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Imperial Oil (IMO - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.01 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -19.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +19.01%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Imperial Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Refinery throughput: 411 KBBL versus 405.67 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Kearl: 212 KBBL compared to the 209.9 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Petroleum Products Sales: 458 KBBL compared to the 485.08 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Refinery capacity utilization: 95% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93.8%.
  • Gross Oil-Equivalent Production: 460 KBBL compared to the 449.15 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Natural Gas Production: 29 Mcf versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.28 Mcf.
  • Total Petrochemical Sales: 174 KTon compared to the 128.35 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional: 5 KBBL versus 4.66 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake: 118 KBBL versus 111.99 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake: 157 KBBL versus 149.79 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Syncrude: 81 KBBL compared to the 81 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional: 5 KBBL versus 3.42 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Imperial Oil have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

