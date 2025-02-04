We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Imperial Oil (IMO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Imperial Oil (IMO - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.01 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -19.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +19.01%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Imperial Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Imperial Oil here>>>
- Total Refinery throughput: 411 KBBL versus 405.67 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
- Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Kearl: 212 KBBL compared to the 209.9 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Petroleum Products Sales: 458 KBBL compared to the 485.08 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
- Refinery capacity utilization: 95% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93.8%.
- Gross Oil-Equivalent Production: 460 KBBL compared to the 449.15 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
- Gross Natural Gas Production: 29 Mcf versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.28 Mcf.
- Total Petrochemical Sales: 174 KTon compared to the 128.35 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional: 5 KBBL versus 4.66 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake: 118 KBBL versus 111.99 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
- Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake: 157 KBBL versus 149.79 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
- Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Syncrude: 81 KBBL compared to the 81 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
- Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional: 5 KBBL versus 3.42 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Imperial Oil have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.