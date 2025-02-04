We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
This Week's 5 Most Spectacular Stock Charts
Earnings season is rolling on and this week is another busy week. Two Magnificent 7 stocks, Alphabet and Amazon.com, are set to report and both have great earnings surprise track records. In addition, both are trading, at, or near, their all-time highs.
But other stock charts look similar with solid earnings surprise streaks and big earnings growth expected. They, too, are trading near their highs. They are in a variety of industries outside of technology, including restaurants, hospitality, and shoes.
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for several years in a row. But these companies have managed to do it. It takes good communication between management and analysts.
Will they beat again this quarter?
1. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report)
Alphabet has beat on earnings 7 quarters in a row. Earnings are expected to rise 38.3% in 2024 and another 11.3% in 2025. Shares of Alphabet are trading near their all-time highs.
Alphabet is the cheapest of the Magnificent 7 stocks, by price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is just 22.8.
Should Alphabet be on your short list?
2. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report)
Chipotle Mexican Grill has beat on earnings 7 quarters in a row. Earnings are expected to rise 23.3% in 2024 and another 18.4% in 2025 even though its CEO has jumped ship to Starbucks. Shares of Chipotle are down 3% year-to-date but remain near their all-time highs.
Chipotle trades with a forward P/E of 44.3. Are you willing to pay up for Chipotle’s earnings?
3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report)
Hilton has beaten on earnings 12 quarters in a row. That’s impressive for this hospitality company given the stresses on hotels during the pandemic. Earnings for Hilton are expected to rise 12.7% in 2024 and another 12.2% in 2025.
Shares of Hilton are trading near all-time highs, up 3.4% year-to-date. But they don’t come cheap, with a forward P/E of 32.6.
Will the travel trade, like Hilton, keep its momentum in 2025?
4. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report)
Amazon.com has put together a great earnings surprise beat streak of 8 quarters in a row. Earnings of Amazon are expected to rise 79.3% in 2024 but another 20% in 2025. Those are incredible growth numbers for a trillion-dollar company.
Shares of Amazon are up 7.3% in 2025 to new highs. Yet, Amazon is trading with a forward P/E of just 38, which is a low P/E for Amazon historically.
Can Amazon keep this momentum?
5. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report)
Skechers has beat on earnings 3 out of the last 4 quarters but has only missed 4 times in the last 5 years. Earnings for Skechers are expected to rise 21.5% in 2024 and another 13.5% in 2025.
Shares of Skechers are up 7.2% in 2025 to new all-time highs. But Skechers is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 15.7.
Should Skechers be on your short list?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of GOOGL and AMZN in her personal portfolio.]