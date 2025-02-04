Back to top

This Week's 5 Most Spectacular Stock Charts

Earnings season is rolling on and this week is another busy week. Two Magnificent 7 stocks, Alphabet and Amazon.com, are set to report and both have great earnings surprise track records. In addition, both are trading, at, or near, their all-time highs.

But other stock charts look similar with solid earnings surprise streaks and big earnings growth expected. They, too, are trading near their highs. They are in a variety of industries outside of technology, including restaurants, hospitality, and shoes.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for several years in a row. But these companies have managed to do it. It takes good communication between management and analysts.

Will they beat again this quarter?

1.    Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report)

Alphabet has beat on earnings 7 quarters in a row. Earnings are expected to rise 38.3% in 2024 and another 11.3% in 2025. Shares of Alphabet are trading near their all-time highs.

Alphabet is the cheapest of the Magnificent 7 stocks, by price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is just 22.8.

Should Alphabet be on your short list?

2.    Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill has beat on earnings 7 quarters in a row. Earnings are expected to rise 23.3% in 2024 and another 18.4% in 2025 even though its CEO has jumped ship to Starbucks. Shares of Chipotle are down 3% year-to-date but remain near their all-time highs.

Chipotle trades with a forward P/E of 44.3. Are you willing to pay up for Chipotle’s earnings?

3.    Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report)

Hilton has beaten on earnings 12 quarters in a row. That’s impressive for this hospitality company given the stresses on hotels during the pandemic. Earnings for Hilton are expected to rise 12.7% in 2024 and another 12.2% in 2025.

Shares of Hilton are trading near all-time highs, up 3.4% year-to-date. But they don’t come cheap, with a forward P/E of 32.6.

Will the travel trade, like Hilton, keep its momentum in 2025?

4.    Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report)

Amazon.com has put together a great earnings surprise beat streak of 8 quarters in a row. Earnings of Amazon are expected to rise 79.3% in 2024 but another 20% in 2025. Those are incredible growth numbers for a trillion-dollar company.

Shares of Amazon are up 7.3% in 2025 to new highs. Yet, Amazon is trading with a forward P/E of just 38, which is a low P/E for Amazon historically.

Can Amazon keep this momentum?

5.    Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report)

Skechers has beat on earnings 3 out of the last 4 quarters but has only missed 4 times in the last 5 years. Earnings for Skechers are expected to rise 21.5% in 2024 and another 13.5% in 2025.

Shares of Skechers are up 7.2% in 2025 to new all-time highs. But Skechers is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 15.7.

Should Skechers be on your short list?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of GOOGL and AMZN in her personal portfolio.]


