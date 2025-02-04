Back to top

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) standing at $19.43, reflecting a -0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 6.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.82, showcasing a 15.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $77.19 million, reflecting an 8.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RCM Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. RCM Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.05 for its industry.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


