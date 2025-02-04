We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.67, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.2%.
The shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.81% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 5.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.33, signifying a 47.62% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $53.93 million, down 17.93% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.28% lower. Ardmore Shipping presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Ardmore Shipping is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.96. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.57.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, positioning it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.