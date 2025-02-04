We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
HudBay Minerals (HBM) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, HudBay Minerals (HBM - Free Report) reached $8.21, with a -0.73% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.2%.
Shares of the mining company witnessed a loss of 2.25% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.23, reflecting a 15% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $629.04 million, indicating a 4.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.21% lower. At present, HudBay Minerals boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, HudBay Minerals is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.35.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.