Teladoc (TDOC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $10.05, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.2%.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 6.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 8.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Teladoc will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $639.5 million, showing a 3.18% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Teladoc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.84% downward. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.