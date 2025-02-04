We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hamilton Insurance (HG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest trading session, Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) closed at $18.80, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
The provider of insurance and reinsurance services's stock has climbed by 3.24% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.85% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.76, showcasing a 33.91% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $571.22 million, indicating a 15.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower. Hamilton Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Hamilton Insurance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.87, so one might conclude that Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.