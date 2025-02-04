We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $450.33, demonstrating a +1.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.2%.
The company's stock has climbed by 3.18% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.85% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.34, showcasing a 12.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $418.32 million, up 19.12% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. As of now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.18.
We can also see that KNSL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.5.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
