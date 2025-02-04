Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RBB (RBB) Q4 Earnings

RBB (RBB - Free Report) reported $28.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.17 million, representing a surprise of +1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -32.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RBB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 2.8% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.5% versus 60.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $25.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.55 million.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $0.38 million compared to the $0.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $2.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.99 million.
Shares of RBB have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise