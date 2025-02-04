Back to top

Equity Residential (EQR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Equity Residential (EQR - Free Report) reported revenue of $766.78 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $757.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Equity Residential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physical Occupancy Rate: 96.1% compared to the 96% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Apartment Units - Total: 75,876 compared to the 85,352 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Change in Same Store Revenue Growth: 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Same store: $713.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $726.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.10 compared to the $0.47 average estimate based on nine analysts.
Shares of Equity Residential have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

