Healthpeak (DOC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Healthpeak (DOC - Free Report) reported revenue of $697.99 million, up 26.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $694.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Healthpeak performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income and other: $16.89 million versus $12.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +239.3% change.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $535.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.8%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $145.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.01 versus $0.05 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Healthpeak have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

