Everest Group (EG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Everest Group (EG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.64 billion, up 26.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$18.39, compared to $25.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$16.65, the EPS surprise was -10.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Everest Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss ratio - Consolidated: 106.3% versus 86.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio - Consolidated: 135.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 113.9%.
  • Insurance - Total loss ratio: 208.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 114.2%.
  • Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio: 90.4% versus 92.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Reinsurance - Total loss ratio: 61.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.9%.
  • Insurance - Combined ratio: 239.2% versus 141.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other Underwriting Expense Ratio: 6.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.
  • Net premiums earned: $3.93 billion compared to the $3.94 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
  • Net investment income: $473 million compared to the $496.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned: $2.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Insurance- Premiums earned: $900 million versus $957.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
  • Other income (expense): $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -325.3%.
Shares of Everest Group have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

