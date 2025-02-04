Back to top

NXP (NXPI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported $3.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $3.18 for the same period compares to $3.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion, representing a surprise of +0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $409 million versus $430.07 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $516 million versus $533.82 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $396 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $397.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
Shares of NXP have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

