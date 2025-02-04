See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nuveen Mid-Cap Value A (TCMVX) - free report >>
Nuveen LargeCap Growth Premier (TILPX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nuveen Mid-Cap Value A (TCMVX) - free report >>
Nuveen LargeCap Growth Premier (TILPX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds Worth Betting On
Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.
Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Dividend Value (FFEIX - Free Report) , Nuveen Mid Cap Value (TCMVX - Free Report) and Nuveen Large Cap Growth Premier (TILPX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
Nuveen Dividend Value seeks long-term growth of capital and income. FFEIX invests primarily in equity securities of companies, which the investment advisor believes are characterized by their ability to pay above-average dividends, ability to finance expected growth and strong management.
Nuveen Dividend Value has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. As of July 2024, FFEIX held 73 issues, with 2.6% of its assets invested in UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Nuveen Mid Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets in domestic mid-cap equity securities as defined by the fund's benchmark index, i.e. Russell Midcap Value Index. TCMVX advisors generally invest in companies that are undervalued than their potential worth.
Nuveen Mid Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 4.3%. David A Chalupnik has been one of the fund managers of TCMVX since January 2020.
Nuveen Large Cap Growth Premier fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies, which the advisor believes present growth opportunities. TILPX advisors also invest in foreign investments.
Nuveen Large Cap Growth Premier has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. TILPX has an expense ratio of 0.56%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>