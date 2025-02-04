We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
2 TCW Mutual Funds to Invest in for Excellent Returns
TCW is a global asset management firm that was founded more than 50 years ago and as of Sept. 30, 2024, managed $203 billion in assets. Headquarters in Los Angeles, TCW offers a variety of investment products, including fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternatives. TCW’s mutual funds are based on an active management approach that employs research-driven strategies and risk management to navigate market conditions. It also has a focus on its human capital committee and on diversity, equity and inclusion. All of these characteristics make TCW a sound investment option.
We have chosen three Victory Capital mutual funds, TCW Conservative Allocation (TGPCX - Free Report) and TCW Select Equities (TGCNX - Free Report) , which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
TCW Conservative Allocation funds invest in fixed-income and equity funds that employ a range of investment styles, including growth and value investing.
Michael P. Reilly has been the lead manager of TGPCX since Nov. 16, 2006. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like TCW Securitized Bond (25.9%), Metropolitan West Total Return Fund (20.9%) and TCW Relative Value Large Cap Fund (10.1%) as of July 31, 2024.
TGPCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 0.9% and 5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.36%. TGPCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
TCW Select Equities fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. TGCNX advisors focus on companies with strong business models and competitive advantages to achieve long-term returns over a full market cycle.
Brandon D. Bond has been the lead manager of TGCNX since Feb. 1, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (13.8%), Alphabet Inc. (7.2%) and Microsoft Corp (7%) as of July 31, 2024.
TGCNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.5% and 16.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%. TGCNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
