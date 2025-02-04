See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) - free report >>
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>
New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) - free report >>
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>
New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Cleveland-Cliffs Issues Preliminary Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Results
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) has released its preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results. On Nov. 1, 2024, the company closed the acquisition of Stelco Holdings Inc. Due to the accounting integration linked with the transaction, only selected preliminary financial information is currently accessible, CLF noted.
The company intends to release its comprehensive fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings after the closing bell on Feb. 24, 2025. The financial results expectations include Stelco's results from Nov. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2024.
CLF expects fourth-quarter 2024 steel shipments of 3.8 million net tons and revenues of approximately $4.3 billion. The adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter is projected to be around $85 million.
For full-year 2024, steel shipments are anticipated to reach 15.6 million net tons, with total revenues of approximately $19.2 billion. The adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected to be roughly $775 million. Including Stelco, the 2024 pro-forma adjusted EBITDA is projected to be around $1.2 billion.
As North America's largest supplier to the automotive industry, the company is particularly affected by subdued demand in this sector in the second half of the year. This was the key cause of its weaker results, particularly in the fourth quarter, which it anticipates to be the trough going forward.
Shares of CLF are down 51.1% in the past year against a 11.2% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CLF’s Rank & Key Picks
CLF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Hecla Mining (HL - Free Report) and New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 222.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Hecla Mining, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50%, on average. HL’s shares have rallied 60.9% over the past year.
New Gold, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 37.5%, on average. NGD’s shares have rallied 132% over the past year.