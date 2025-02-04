We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Baker Hughes Secures Major ExxonMobil Contract for Guyana FPSOs
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) ), a leading energy technology company, has secured a multi-year contract from Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) to provide specialty chemicals and related services for the Uaru and Whiptail offshore developments in Guyana’s Stabroek Block. The announcement was made at Baker Hughes’ 25th Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.
Under the contract, BKR will supply all topsides, subsea, water injection and utility chemicals for the Errea Wittu and Jaguar floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, set to commence production in 2026 and 2027, respectively. The deal highlights the critical role BKR plays in supporting ExxonMobil’s expanding offshore operations.
The Uaru and Whiptail projects represent ExxonMobil Guyana’s fifth and sixth developments in the Stabroek Block. With a combined capacity of 500,000 barrels per day from the two FPSOs, Guyana’s overall production is expected to reach approximately 1.3 million barrels per day. The developments include up to 20 drill centers and 92 production and injection wells, providing a significant boost to the country’s oil sector.
BKR has a well-established footprint in Guyana, supplying turbomachinery for ExxonMobil’s FPSO fleet and production chemicals for the Liza Unity vessel. The new contract builds on this relationship and positions BKR as a key service provider in ExxonMobil’s Guyana operations. Amerino Gatti, Baker Hughes’ executive vice president for Oilfield Services & Equipment, highlighted the company's extensive experience in Guyana’s energy sector and its specialized expertise in oilfield and industrial chemicals, positioning it well to support the complex operations of FPSOs.
The Errea Wittu FPSO is being developed by Offshore Frontier Solutions, a joint venture between MODEC and Toyo Engineering Corporation, based on MODEC’s M350TM newbuild hull. Meanwhile, SBM Offshore is overseeing the construction and installation of the Jaguar FPSO. These projects represent milestones in Guyana’s offshore oil industry and highlight the growing importance of FPSO technology in deepwater oil production.
With ExxonMobil aggressively expanding its operations in Guyana, BKR’s latest contract reinforces its strategic position in the offshore energy sector and signals continued growth opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-emerging oil frontiers.
