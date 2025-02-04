We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
4 Top Gold Stocks to Buy With Investors Seeking Safe Haven
Gold had an excellent 2024 and outperformed the broader stock market. In what was its biggest annual jump in 14 years, the price of bullion shot up more than 27% in the calendar year compared with the S&P 500’s 23% growth. In fact, the precious metal grew more than 30% in the year before correcting a bit as a fallout of the U.S. elections.
Historically, gold has rallied when bonds become less attractive. This is because higher interest rates increase the burden on holding gold as it does not pay a yield. Hence, in an environment where interest rates are lower, gold investment springs up as a major option, and stocks like AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) , New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC - Free Report) , Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) and Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) come into the fray.
On Monday, Feb. 3, Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $2,816.53/ounce after briefly touching an all-time high of $2,818.58 earlier in the session. Also, U.S. gold futures advanced 0.7% to $2,855.90, trading at a higher premium compared to spot prices.
Gold prices scaled record levels with investors flocking to safe-haven assets following President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. The threat of potential levy imposition on the European Union also loomed, thus intensifying inflation fear.
Central banks, especially in emerging markets, have heavily increased gold purchases to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar. These purchases have provided a steady support base for gold, reinforcing its upward momentum. Bullish analysts around the world are predicting that gold may breach the $3000/ounce mark as early as the middle of next year. In this background, gold mining stocks provide much of the required growth potential. Hence, astute investors should consider such stocks at present.
Our Choices
The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AngloGold Ashanti is a gold mining company operating in Africa, Australia and the Americas. AU’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 36.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 12.4% over the past 60 days. AU is a Zacks Rank #1 company.
New Found Gold is a mineral exploration company. NFGC’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 42.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 17.4% over the past 60 days. NFGC is a Zacks Rank #2 company.
Gold Fields is a gold producer operating in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia and Peru. GFI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 108.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 16.2% over the past 60 days. GFI is a Zacks Rank #1 company.
Orla Mining is an explorer and developer of mineral properties. ORLA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 53.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 15% over the past 60 days. ORLA is a Zacks Rank #1 company.