We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gold ETF (GLDM) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 42% from its 52-week low of $39.35 per share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
GLDM in Focus
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust seeks to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion. It is a low-cost choice in the U.S.-listed physically gold-backed ETF space, charging investors 10 bps in annual fees (see: all the Precious Metals ETFs here).
Why the Move
Gold has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the metal price. The bullion rallied to new all-time highs, topping $2,830 per ounce, amid the rush to safe-haven demand triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, which have ignited fears of a trade war. The move will drive U.S. inflation faster than expected and hurt consumers, driving up the prices of goods and curtailing spending. It will also affect the global economy and corporate profits, particularly that of big U.S. exporters. All these will continue to weigh on the stock market and could disrupt global supply chains.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, GLDM has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). It is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, a weighted alpha of 36.50 and a 20-day volatility of 13.66% show that there is still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.