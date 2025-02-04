STXS Stock Gains Following the First Order for its GenesisX

Stereotaxis, Inc. ( STXS Quick Quote STXS - Free Report) , a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, recently received its first order for the latest generation robotic system, GenesisX, from a pioneering European hospital.
The latest development is in line with Stereotaxis’ focus on broadening the adoption of robotics across endovascular interventions.
STXS Stock Likely to Gain From the Development
Since the announcement, STXS stock has edged 5.1% to $2.37 at last Thursday’s closing.
GenesisX is the latest iteration of Stereotaxis' Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology, which has been praised for its precision and efficiency in surgical procedures. It obtained CE Mark in Europe in 2024 and has been submitted to the FDA for 510(k) clearance in the United States. The first firm order placed for GenesisX is a critical milestone achieved before the full commercial launch. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to bolster investor confidence and maintain the upward momentum in STXS' share price in the coming days.
Stereotaxis has a market capitalization of $205.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates a 37.2% year-over-year increase on a 67.5% revenue improvement.
About Stereotaxis’ GenesisX
By simplifying the installation and operational requirements, GenesisX significantly lowers the barriers to adoption, allowing more hospitals and physicians to adopt robotic-assisted surgery.
Smaller and lighter than any previous generation system, GenesisX maintains the speed, responsiveness and efficient workflow of Genesis. It uses comparatively smaller magnets to incorporate magnetic shielding into its structure. The system requires no structural anchoring through the floor and operates using standard 120/230V power outlets. A single fiber is routed from each robot to the system cabinet, which is 80% smaller than that of Genesis and can fit under a table in the operating room.
More on the News
In the coming months, the company plans to gain regulatory approval for compatible catheters, demonstrate real-world use of the system, enhance compatibility with various X-rays, and prepare supply-chain, manufacturing, installation and commercial processes for a full launch of GenesisX in 2025.
Industry Prospects Favor Stereotaxis
According to a report by
MarketsandMarkets, the global surgical robots market was valued at $9.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 16.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The benefits of laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgery to patients and surgeons, including improved screening, increased precision, shorter hospital stays, and less pain and suffering, are driving the demand for and acceptance of this procedure, leading to the expansion of the market.
Another Development by Stereotaxis
In January, the company received European CE Mark approval for the MAGiC ablation catheter. MAGiC catheter is a robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia. This approval is a milestone for physicians pioneering robotics in electrophysiology.
STXS’ Price Performance
In the past year, STXS’ shares have risen 3.4% compared with the
industry’s 9.7% growth. STXS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Veracyte ( VCYT Quick Quote VCYT - Free Report) , ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Omnicell ( OMCL Quick Quote OMCL - Free Report) .
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%. OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
STXS Stock Gains Following the First Order for its GenesisX
Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS - Free Report) , a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, recently received its first order for the latest generation robotic system, GenesisX, from a pioneering European hospital.
The latest development is in line with Stereotaxis’ focus on broadening the adoption of robotics across endovascular interventions.
STXS Stock Likely to Gain From the Development
Since the announcement, STXS stock has edged 5.1% to $2.37 at last Thursday’s closing.
GenesisX is the latest iteration of Stereotaxis' Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology, which has been praised for its precision and efficiency in surgical procedures. It obtained CE Mark in Europe in 2024 and has been submitted to the FDA for 510(k) clearance in the United States. The first firm order placed for GenesisX is a critical milestone achieved before the full commercial launch. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to bolster investor confidence and maintain the upward momentum in STXS' share price in the coming days.
Stereotaxis has a market capitalization of $205.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates a 37.2% year-over-year increase on a 67.5% revenue improvement.
About Stereotaxis’ GenesisX
By simplifying the installation and operational requirements, GenesisX significantly lowers the barriers to adoption, allowing more hospitals and physicians to adopt robotic-assisted surgery.
Smaller and lighter than any previous generation system, GenesisX maintains the speed, responsiveness and efficient workflow of Genesis. It uses comparatively smaller magnets to incorporate magnetic shielding into its structure. The system requires no structural anchoring through the floor and operates using standard 120/230V power outlets. A single fiber is routed from each robot to the system cabinet, which is 80% smaller than that of Genesis and can fit under a table in the operating room.
More on the News
In the coming months, the company plans to gain regulatory approval for compatible catheters, demonstrate real-world use of the system, enhance compatibility with various X-rays, and prepare supply-chain, manufacturing, installation and commercial processes for a full launch of GenesisX in 2025.
Industry Prospects Favor Stereotaxis
According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global surgical robots market was valued at $9.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 16.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The benefits of laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgery to patients and surgeons, including improved screening, increased precision, shorter hospital stays, and less pain and suffering, are driving the demand for and acceptance of this procedure, leading to the expansion of the market.
Another Development by Stereotaxis
In January, the company received European CE Mark approval for the MAGiC ablation catheter. MAGiC catheter is a robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia. This approval is a milestone for physicians pioneering robotics in electrophysiology.
STXS’ Price Performance
In the past year, STXS’ shares have risen 3.4% compared with the industry’s 9.7% growth.
STXS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Veracyte (VCYT - Free Report) , ResMed (RMD - Free Report) and Omnicell (OMCL - Free Report) .
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%. OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.