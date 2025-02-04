We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Autoliv Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Sales Decline Y/Y
Autoliv Inc. (ALV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 but declined 19% year over year. The company reported net sales of $2.62 billion in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 million and fell 4.9% year over year.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Organic sales fell 3.3% year over year and missed our estimate of a decline of 1% due to a negative regional and model light vehicle production mix. Autoliv reported adjusted operating income of $349 million, up 4.7% year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 13.4%, higher than 12.1% in the year-ago period due to the higher gross profit and lower costs for research, development and engineering.
Autoliv, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Autoliv, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Autoliv, Inc. Quote
Segmental Performance
Sales in the Airbags and Associated Products segment totaled $1.76 billion, lagging our projection of $1.95 billion. Revenues also fell 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. The major categories within the segment that reported a decline in organic sales include steering wheels, passenger airbags, driver airbags and knee airbags.
Sales in the Seatbelts and Associated Products segment totaled $856 million, down 3.5% from the prior-year quarter due to the decline in organic sales in China and Europe. The metric, however, surpassed our projection of $754.9 million.
Region-wise, overall sales in the Americas during the quarter under review totaled $786 million, which missed our estimate of $800.2 million and decreased 8.7% year over year.
Sales in Europe totaled $715 million, which missed our forecast of $782.7 million and decreased 5.3% year over year.
Sales in China came in at $587 million, missing our projection of $606.1 million and fell 4.8% year over year.
Sales in the Rest of Asia totaled $527 million, which increased 1.7% year over year and topped our projection of $512.1 million.
Financial Position
Autoliv had cash and cash equivalents of $330 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt totaled $1.52 billion. Operating cash flow in the quarter under review was $420 million and capital expenditure amounted to $132 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $288 million. In the quarter, ALV paid a dividend of 70 cents per share and repurchased 1.04 million shares.
ALV Provides 2025 Guidance
The company forecasts 2025 organic sales growth of around 2% compared with 0.4% reported in 2024. The adjusted operating margin is anticipated to be in the range of 10-10.5%. Operating cash flow is expected to be $1.2 billion in 2025.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
ALV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY - Free Report) , Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY - Free Report) . While GELYY & ALSN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, YMHAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 66.62% and 149.31%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved by 15 cents and 38 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 6.67% and 11.40%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 3 cents in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YMHAY’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 8.69%and 19.07%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved by a penny in the past 60 days.