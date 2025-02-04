Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Coastal Financial (CCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company which provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 60 days.

China Coal Energy (CCOZY - Free Report) is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Canadian National Railway (CNI - Free Report) is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) - free report >>

China Coal Energy Co. (CCOZY) - free report >>

Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy transportation