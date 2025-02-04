We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
How to Find Strong Business Services Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider AppLovin?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. AppLovin (APP - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.29 a share, just eight days from its upcoming earnings release on February 12, 2025.
By taking the percentage difference between the $1.29 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.28 Zacks Consensus Estimate, AppLovin has an Earnings ESP of +1.12%. Investors should also know that APP is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
APP is part of a big group of Business Services stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Gen Digital (GEN - Free Report) as well.
Gen Digital is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 8, 2025. GEN's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.58 a share 93 days from its next earnings release.
Gen Digital's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.75% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, APP and GEN could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
