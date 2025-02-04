We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Labcorp (LH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from Labcorp (LH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.40 per share, indicating an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.31 billion, representing an increase of 9.3% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Labcorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services' stands at $747.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories' should come in at $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services' at $123.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $109 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories' should arrive at $382.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $353.70 million in the same quarter last year.
